The 2023 season kicks off for Ugo Amadi when the New Orleans Saints and Tennessee Titans square off at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Ugo Amadi Injury Status

Amadi is currently not on the injury report.

Is Amadi your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Ugo Amadi 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 5 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Rep Amadi and the New Orleans Saints with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Saints Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ugo Amadi 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Giants 0.0 0.0 5 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.