After the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Taylor Moore stands atop the leaderboard with a score of -8.

Looking to bet on Taylor Moore at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Taylor Moore Insights

Moore has finished below par three times and scored six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has posted a top-five score once in his last 14 rounds.

Moore has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds.

In his past five tournaments, Moore's average finish has been 50th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

Moore has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 26 -6 279 1 21 2 3 $4.2M

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Moore finished sixth in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Detroit Golf Club will play at 7,370 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,024.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Detroit Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -11.

Courses that Moore has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,311 yards, 59 yards shorter than the 7,370-yard Detroit Golf Club this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, higher than the -11 average at this course.

Moore's Last Time Out

Moore was in the 86th percentile on par 3s at the Travelers Championship, with an average of 2.75 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.13-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Travelers Championship was below average, putting him in the 11th percentile of the field.

Moore shot better than just 12% of the field at the Travelers Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.55.

Moore recorded a birdie or better on three of eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the other golfers averaged 2.0).

On the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Moore recorded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (1.7).

Moore's four birdies or better on the 24 par-4s at the Travelers Championship were less than the tournament average (7.6).

At that most recent competition, Moore's par-4 showing (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 4.8).

Moore finished the Travelers Championship without recording a birdie or better on a par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 2.9 on the four par-5s.

The field at the Travelers Championship averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Moore finished without one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards Moore Odds to Win: +1000

All statistics in this article reflect Moore's performance prior to the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

