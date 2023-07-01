Southern Miss 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
An over/under of five wins means the Southern Miss Golden Eagles aren't given high expectations in 2023.
Looking to place a futures bet on Southern Miss' win total this season? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!
Southern Miss Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|5
|+100
|-125
|50%
Bet on Southern Miss' win total this season now with BetMGM!
Golden Eagles' 2022 Performance
- Southern Miss totaled 349.3 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 100th in FBS. Defensively, it ranked 60th, giving up 371.7 yards per game.
- Southern Miss averaged 207.7 passing yards per game on offense last season (96th in FBS), and it gave up 231.2 passing yards per game (77th) on defense.
- Southern Miss went 3-3 at home last year and 3-3 on the road.
- The Golden Eagles won twice as underdogs (2-5) and went 5-1 as favorites.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Southern Miss' Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Frank Gore Jr.
|RB
|1,382 YDS / 9 TD / 106.3 YPG / 6.1 YPC
20 REC / 221 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 17.0 REC YPG
|Jason Brownlee
|WR
|55 REC / 891 YDS / 8 TD / 68.5 YPG
|Jakarius Caston
|WR
|31 REC / 446 YDS / 5 TD / 34.3 YPG
|Zach Wilcke
|QB
|1,163 YDS (57.4%) / 9 TD / 9 INT
|Daylen Gill
|LB
|72 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 4.5 SACK
|Jay Stanley
|DB
|47 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1.5 SACK / 5 INT
|Santrell Latham
|LB
|68 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 4.0 SACK
|Malik Shorts
|DB
|71 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 3 INT / 3 PD
Golden Eagles' Strength of Schedule
- In terms of difficulty, using their opponents' combined win total last season, the Golden Eagles will be facing the 53rd-ranked schedule this year.
- According to its Sun Belt opponents' combined win total last season, Southern Misswill be facing the 78th-ranked conference schedule in terms of toughness.
- In 2023, Southern Miss will face seven teams that had winning records last season, including four that won nine or more games, while facing two squads that had three or fewer wins a year ago.
Southern Miss 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|Alcorn State
|September 2
|-
|-
|2
|@ Florida State
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|Tulane
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|@ Arkansas State
|September 23
|-
|-
|5
|Texas State
|September 30
|-
|-
|6
|Old Dominion
|October 7
|-
|-
|8
|@ South Alabama
|October 17
|-
|-
|9
|@ Appalachian State
|October 28
|-
|-
|10
|UL Monroe
|November 4
|-
|-
|11
|@ Louisiana
|November 9
|-
|-
|12
|@ Mississippi State
|November 18
|-
|-
|13
|Troy
|November 25
|-
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.