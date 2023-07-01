An over/under of five wins means the Southern Miss Golden Eagles aren't given high expectations in 2023.

Southern Miss Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 5 +100 -125 50%

Golden Eagles' 2022 Performance

Southern Miss totaled 349.3 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 100th in FBS. Defensively, it ranked 60th, giving up 371.7 yards per game.

Southern Miss averaged 207.7 passing yards per game on offense last season (96th in FBS), and it gave up 231.2 passing yards per game (77th) on defense.

Southern Miss went 3-3 at home last year and 3-3 on the road.

The Golden Eagles won twice as underdogs (2-5) and went 5-1 as favorites.

Southern Miss' Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Frank Gore Jr. RB 1,382 YDS / 9 TD / 106.3 YPG / 6.1 YPC

20 REC / 221 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 17.0 REC YPG Jason Brownlee WR 55 REC / 891 YDS / 8 TD / 68.5 YPG Jakarius Caston WR 31 REC / 446 YDS / 5 TD / 34.3 YPG Zach Wilcke QB 1,163 YDS (57.4%) / 9 TD / 9 INT Daylen Gill LB 72 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 4.5 SACK Jay Stanley DB 47 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1.5 SACK / 5 INT Santrell Latham LB 68 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 4.0 SACK Malik Shorts DB 71 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 3 INT / 3 PD

Golden Eagles' Strength of Schedule

In terms of difficulty, using their opponents' combined win total last season, the Golden Eagles will be facing the 53rd-ranked schedule this year.

According to its Sun Belt opponents' combined win total last season, Southern Misswill be facing the 78th-ranked conference schedule in terms of toughness.

In 2023, Southern Miss will face seven teams that had winning records last season, including four that won nine or more games, while facing two squads that had three or fewer wins a year ago.

Southern Miss 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 Alcorn State September 2 - - 2 @ Florida State September 9 - - 3 Tulane September 16 - - 4 @ Arkansas State September 23 - - 5 Texas State September 30 - - 6 Old Dominion October 7 - - 8 @ South Alabama October 17 - - 9 @ Appalachian State October 28 - - 10 UL Monroe November 4 - - 11 @ Louisiana November 9 - - 12 @ Mississippi State November 18 - - 13 Troy November 25 - -

