Marcus Semien and Alex Bregman are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros square off at Globe Life Field on Saturday (first pitch at 4:05 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Rangers vs. Astros Game Info

When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Nathan Eovaldi Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Eovaldi Stats

The Rangers will hand the ball to Nathan Eovaldi (9-3) for his 17th start of the season.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned nine quality starts.

Eovaldi has 16 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 16 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 33-year-old's 2.82 ERA ranks ninth, .997 WHIP ranks third, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 33rd.

Eovaldi Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Yankees Jun. 25 5.2 4 2 2 5 2 at White Sox Jun. 20 6.0 5 4 4 4 2 vs. Angels Jun. 15 7.0 5 3 3 9 2 at Rays Jun. 10 6.1 7 4 4 6 3 vs. Mariners Jun. 4 6.0 1 0 0 7 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Nathan Eovaldi's player props with BetMGM.

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Semien Stats

Semien has 24 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 34 walks and 55 RBI (98 total hits). He's also stolen seven bases.

He's slashed .282/.344/.457 so far this season.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jun. 30 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 29 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 28 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 27 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 26 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 17 doubles, 20 home runs, 32 walks and 66 RBI (82 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashed .263/.332/.510 on the year.

Garcia has picked up a hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with two doubles, three home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jun. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 29 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 28 3-for-5 2 1 3 7 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 27 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 26 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Adolis García or other Rangers players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Bregman Stats

Bregman has 78 hits with 10 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 46 walks. He has driven in 53 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .249/.348/.409 on the year.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jun. 30 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jun. 29 3-for-5 3 1 4 6 0 at Cardinals Jun. 28 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jun. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Jun. 25 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Tucker Stats

Kyle Tucker has 82 hits with 18 doubles, 11 home runs, 37 walks and 49 RBI. He's also stolen 14 bases.

He's slashed .283/.358/.459 so far this season.

Tucker heads into this game looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .270 with three doubles, two home runs, five walks and eight RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jun. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals Jun. 29 2-for-3 2 1 5 5 0 at Cardinals Jun. 28 3-for-5 2 0 1 5 0 at Cardinals Jun. 27 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Dodgers Jun. 25 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0

Bet on player props for Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker or other Astros players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.