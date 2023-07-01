The Texas Rangers (49-33) and the Houston Astros (45-37) will go head to head on Saturday, July 1 at Globe Life Field, with Nathan Eovaldi getting the ball for the Rangers and Hunter Brown taking the mound for the Astros. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:05 PM ET.

The Rangers are the favorite in this one, at -140, while the underdog Astros have +115 odds to upset. The over/under for the matchup has been listed at 8 runs.

Rangers vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Eovaldi - TEX (9-3, 2.82 ERA) vs Brown - HOU (6-4, 3.72 ERA)

Rangers vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have been favored 50 times and won 31, or 62%, of those games.

The Rangers have gone 24-12 (winning 66.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers went 3-5 across the eight games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Astros have been underdogs in 22 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (54.5%) in those contests.

The Astros have a mark of 2-5 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Astros have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rangers vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ezequiel Duran 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+195) Marcus Semien 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175) Corey Seager 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+140) Adolis García 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+140) Josh Jung 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL West -165 - 1st

