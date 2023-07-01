Pete Werner is set for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the New Orleans Saints kick off their season in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Pete Werner Injury Status

Werner is currently not on the injury report.

Is Werner your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Pete Werner 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats
79 Tackles (3.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 3 Pass Def.

Rep Werner and the New Orleans Saints with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Saints Players

Derek Carr: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Alvin Kamara: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Michael Thomas: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Tyrann Mathieu: Stats & Injury News
Cameron Jordan: Stats & Injury News
Marshon Lattimore: Stats & Injury News
Chris Olave: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Jameis Winston: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Taysom Hill: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Keith Kirkwood: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Juantavius Gray: Stats & Injury News
Tre'Quan Smith: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Jamaal Williams: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Demario Davis: Stats & Injury News
Tanoh Kpassagnon: Stats & Injury News
Nathan Shepherd: Stats & Injury News
Marcus Maye: Stats & Injury News
Khalen Saunders: Stats & Injury News
Lonnie Johnson Jr.: Stats & Injury News
Carl Granderson: Stats & Injury News
Foster Moreau: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Malcolm Roach: Stats & Injury News
Eno Benjamin: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Zack Baun: Stats & Injury News
Ugo Amadi: Stats & Injury News

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Pete Werner 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD
Week 1 @Falcons 0.0 1.0 12 0 0
Week 2 Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 8 0 1
Week 3 @Panthers 0.0 0.0 10 0 0
Week 4 Vikings 0.0 0.0 9 0 0
Week 5 Seahawks 0.0 0.0 7 0 0
Week 6 Bengals 0.0 0.0 6 0 0
Week 7 @Cardinals 0.0 2.0 7 0 1
Week 8 Raiders 0.0 0.0 11 0 1
Week 9 Ravens 0.0 0.0 3 0 0
Week 15 Falcons 0.0 0.0 4 0 0
Week 18 Panthers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.