In terms of odds to win the Hart Memorial Trophy (presented to the NHL's Most Valuable Player) for the 2023-24 season, the Tampa Bay Lightning's Nikita Kucherov is currently +375 -- scroll down for more stats and information.

Nikita Kucherov's Hart Trophy Odds

  • MVP Odds: +375 (2nd in NHL)
  • Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +550 (3rd in NHL)

Nikita Kucherov 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 32
Time on Ice 20:59 692:58
Goals 0.7 22 (3rd)
Assists 1.0 32 (2nd)
Points 1.6 54 (1st)
Hits 0.5 15
Takeaways 0.8 28
Giveaways 1.4 46
Penalty Minutes 0.2 8

Nikita Kucherov's Next Game

