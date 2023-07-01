The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils will open their 2023 college football schedule versus Central State (OH) on September 2 -- see below for more.

Mississippi Valley State 2023 Schedule

Opponent Date/Time Score TV Channel Central State (OH) September 2 | 4:00 PM ET - HBCUGo @ Delta State September 16 | 7:00 PM ET - YouTube @ North Carolina Central September 23 | 3:00 PM ET - ESPN+ Florida A&M September 30 | 1:00 PM ET - YouTube @ Prairie View A&M October 7 | 7:00 PM ET - Panther Vision Network UAPB October 14 | 1:00 PM ET - YouTube Jackson State October 21 | 5:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Alcorn State October 28 | 3:00 PM ET - Braves All-Access @ Bethune-Cookman November 2 | 7:30 PM ET - ESPNU Alabama State November 11 | 1:00 PM ET - YouTube @ Alabama A&M November 18 | 2:00 PM ET - TBA

