Malcolm Roach's 2023 season kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the New Orleans Saints against the Tennessee Titans. Gametime is slated for 1:00 PM ET.

Malcolm Roach Injury Status

Roach is currently not on the injured list.

Malcolm Roach 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 26 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Malcolm Roach 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 5 Seahawks 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 6 Bengals 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 7 @Cardinals 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 8 Raiders 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 9 Ravens 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 10 @Steelers 1.0 1.0 7 0 0 Week 12 @49ers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 13 @Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 15 Falcons 0.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 16 @Browns 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 17 @Eagles 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 18 Panthers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

