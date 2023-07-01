Jamaal Williams is ready to take the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the New Orleans Saints collide with the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Jamaal Williams Injury Status

Williams is currently not on the injured list.

Jamaal Williams 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 262 CAR, 1,066 YDS (4.1 YPC), 17 TD 16 TAR, 12 REC, 73 YDS, 0 TD

Jamaal Williams Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 213.90 26 7 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 114.51 118 37 2023 ADP - 93 35

Other Saints Players

Jamaal Williams 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Eagles 11 28 2 1 2 0 Week 2 Commanders 12 53 0 1 7 0 Week 3 @Vikings 20 87 2 2 20 0 Week 4 Seahawks 19 108 2 1 1 0 Week 5 @Patriots 15 56 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @Cowboys 15 79 0 1 4 0 Week 8 Dolphins 10 53 2 3 23 0 Week 9 Packers 24 81 0 0 0 0 Week 10 @Bears 16 59 1 0 0 0 Week 11 @Giants 17 64 3 0 0 0 Week 12 Bills 18 66 1 0 0 0 Week 13 Jaguars 11 35 1 0 0 0 Week 14 Vikings 16 37 0 0 0 0 Week 15 @Jets 13 33 0 0 0 0 Week 16 @Panthers 7 11 0 2 3 0 Week 17 Bears 22 144 1 1 13 0 Week 18 @Packers 16 72 2 0 0 0

