In terms of odds to win the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (awarded to the NHL's top goalscorer) for the 2023-24 season, the Tampa Bay Lightning's Brayden Point is currently +4000 -- see below for more stats and info.

Brayden Point's Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy Odds

Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +4000 (12th in NHL)

MVP Odds: +20000 (31st in NHL)

Brayden Point 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 33 Time on Ice 20:19 670:40 Goals 0.4 14 Assists 0.6 21 Points 1.1 35 Hits 0.2 7 Takeaways 0.3 10 Giveaways 0.4 13 Penalty Minutes 0.1 4

Brayden Point's Next Game

Matchup: Vegas Golden Knights at Tampa Bay Lightning

Vegas Golden Knights at Tampa Bay Lightning Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: BSSUN,SCRIPPS,ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

