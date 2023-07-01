How to Watch the Braves vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 1
Charlie Morton is set to start for the Atlanta Braves on Saturday against Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET at Truist Park.
Braves vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-leading 153 home runs in total.
- Atlanta has an MLB-best .495 slugging percentage.
- The Braves' .272 batting average is second-best in MLB.
- Atlanta has the No. 3 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.6 runs per game (457 total runs).
- The Braves have a league-leading .342 on-base percentage.
- Braves hitters strike out 8.2 times per game, the eighth-fewest strikeouts in the majors.
- Atlanta's pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Atlanta has a 3.75 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves have the 15th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.269).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Morton gets the start for the Braves, his 16th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 3.81 ERA and 100 strikeouts through 85 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Morton has six quality starts under his belt this season.
- Morton will aim to last five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.
- In two of his 15 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/25/2023
|Reds
|W 7-6
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Levi Stoudt
|6/26/2023
|Twins
|W 4-1
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Sonny Gray
|6/27/2023
|Twins
|W 6-2
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Joe Ryan
|6/28/2023
|Twins
|W 3-0
|Home
|Kolby Allard
|Kenta Maeda
|6/30/2023
|Marlins
|W 16-4
|Home
|Mike Soroka
|Bryan Hoeing
|7/1/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Eury Pérez
|7/2/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Sandy Alcantara
|7/3/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Gavin Williams
|7/4/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Kolby Allard
|Shane Bieber
|7/5/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Jared Shuster
|Cal Quantrill
|7/7/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Tyler Glasnow
