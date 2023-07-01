Brad Miller Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Brad Miller is back in action for the Texas Rangers versus Hunter Brown and the Houston AstrosJuly 1 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on May 26 against the Orioles) he went 1-for-1 with a double and an RBI.
Brad Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Read More About This Game
Brad Miller At The Plate
- Miller is batting .208 with three doubles, a home run and seven walks.
- Miller has gotten a hit in 10 of 21 games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.
- He has homered in one of 21 games, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
- Miller has driven in a run in five games this season (23.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In four of 21 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Brad Miller Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|.250
|AVG
|.167
|.379
|OBP
|.222
|.417
|SLG
|.250
|2
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|3
|4/5
|K/BB
|5/2
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.56 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (90 total, 1.1 per game).
- Brown (6-4 with a 3.72 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his 16th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 24-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.72), 35th in WHIP (1.195), and 16th in K/9 (10) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
