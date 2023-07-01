Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley (.396 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Eury Perez and the Miami Marlins at Truist Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his last game (3-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI) against the Marlins.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is hitting .274 with 16 doubles, 15 home runs and 31 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 43rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 56th and he is 46th in slugging.
- Riley has gotten a hit in 57 of 81 games this season (70.4%), with at least two hits on 25 occasions (30.9%).
- In 14 games this season, he has hit a long ball (17.3%, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate).
- Riley has an RBI in 31 of 81 games this season, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 41 times this year (50.6%), including 10 games with multiple runs (12.3%).
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|38
|.305
|AVG
|.238
|.364
|OBP
|.314
|.497
|SLG
|.430
|18
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|8
|21
|RBI
|24
|38/15
|K/BB
|42/16
|1
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Marlins' 4.03 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 86 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Perez gets the start for the Marlins, his 10th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 1.34 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 47 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- The 20-year-old has put up a 1.34 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .182 to his opponents.
