Andrei Vasilevskiy 2023-24 NHL Vezina Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Looking at odds to win the Vezina Trophy (awarded to the NHL's best goaltender) for the 2023-24 season, the Tampa Bay Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy is currently +6000 -- see below for more stats and info.
Andrei Vasilevskiy's Vezina Trophy Odds
- Vezina Trophy Odds: +6000 (16th in NHL)
- MVP Odds: +10000 (15th in NHL)
Andrei Vasilevskiy 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|11
|Goaltending Record
|--
|6-5-0
|Shots Against
|23.92
|311
|Goals Against
|2.83
|30
|Saves
|21.62
|281 (1st)
|Save %
|--
|0.904
Andrei Vasilevskiy's Next Game
- Matchup: Vegas Golden Knights at Tampa Bay Lightning
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSSUN,SCRIPPS,ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
