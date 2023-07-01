A.T. Perry and the New Orleans Saints will meet the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 12 of the 2023 campaign. All of Perry's numbers that you need to know can be found on this page.

Watch the Saints in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

A.T. Perry Injury Status

Perry is currently not on the injury report.

Is Perry your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

A.T. Perry 2023 Stats

Receiving Stats 4 TAR, 2 REC, 38 YDS, 1 TD

Rep Perry and the New Orleans Saints with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

A.T. Perry Fantasy Insights

In Week 10 against the Minnesota Vikings, Perry posted 9.8 fantasy points, tallying two receptions on four targets for 38 yards and one TD.

Other Saints Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

A.T. Perry 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 10 @Vikings 4 2 38 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.