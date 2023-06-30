On Friday, Yannick Hanfmann (No. 48 in the world) meets Adrian Mannarino (No. 43) in the semifinals of the Mallorca Championships.

Mannarino is favored (-125) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Hanfmann, who is +100.

Yannick Hanfmann vs. Adrian Mannarino Match Information

Tournament: The Mallorca Championships

The Mallorca Championships Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Friday, June 30

Friday, June 30 Venue: Country Club Santa Ponsa

Country Club Santa Ponsa Location: Mallorca, Philippines

Mallorca, Philippines Court Surface: Grass

Yannick Hanfmann vs. Adrian Mannarino Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Adrian Mannarino has a 55.6% chance to win.

Yannick Hanfmann Adrian Mannarino +100 Odds to Win Match -125 +260 Odds to Win Tournament +190 50.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 55.6% 27.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 34.5% 49.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.8

Yannick Hanfmann vs. Adrian Mannarino Trends and Insights

In the quarterfinals on Thursday, Hanfmann beat Feliciano Lopez 6-2, 6-4.

Mannarino came out on top 7-5, 6-2 against Corentin Moutet in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Hanfmann has played 55 matches over the past year across all court types, and 23.4 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches).

Hanfmann has played two matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 25.0 games per match (25.0 in best-of-three matches).

Mannarino is averaging 24.3 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) in his 56 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 49.7% of those games.

Mannarino is averaging 27.3 games per match (27.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set through seven matches on grass in the past year.

Hanfmann and Mannarino have not matched up against each other since 2015.

