Ronald Acuna Jr. -- with a slugging percentage of .690 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Miami Marlins, with Bryan Hoeing on the hill, on June 30 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Twins.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -175)

Discover More About This Game

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.408), slugging percentage (.585) and total hits (107) this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks second in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Acuna will look to extend his 10-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with three homers in his last outings.

Acuna has gotten at least one hit in 78.8% of his games this season (63 of 80), with at least two hits 32 times (40.0%).

He has homered in 22.5% of his games this year, and 5.2% of his chances at the plate.

In 33 games this season (41.3%), Acuna has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (13.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 61.3% of his games this year (49 of 80), with two or more runs 19 times (23.8%).

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 37 .311 AVG .352 .397 OBP .419 .512 SLG .660 20 XBH 23 6 HR 13 22 RBI 29 27/24 K/BB 20/16 17 SB 19

Marlins Pitching Rankings