Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Josh Jung -- with an on-base percentage of .262 in his past 10 games, 63 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Houston Astros, with Ronel Blanco on the mound, on June 30 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Jung? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung is batting .274 with 15 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 21 walks.
- He ranks 45th in batting average, 89th in on base percentage, and 31st in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Jung has recorded a hit in 57 of 78 games this season (73.1%), including 22 multi-hit games (28.2%).
- In 17.9% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Jung has an RBI in 27 of 78 games this season, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 37 times this year (47.4%), including 15 games with multiple runs (19.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|39
|.284
|AVG
|.265
|.361
|OBP
|.293
|.496
|SLG
|.476
|14
|XBH
|18
|8
|HR
|8
|26
|RBI
|22
|46/15
|K/BB
|47/6
|0
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have the top team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.57).
- The Astros rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (88 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Astros are sending Blanco (1-0) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.63 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up two hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.63, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .259 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.