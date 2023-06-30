The Atlanta Braves (53-27) and Miami Marlins (48-34) clash in NL East play, on Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

The Braves will give the ball to Mike Soroka and the Marlins will counter with Bryan Hoeing (1-1, 2.31 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Soroka - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Hoeing - MIA (1-1, 2.31 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mike Soroka

The Braves will send out Soroka for his first start of the season.

The right-hander is making his first start of the year. The 25-year-old did not make an appearance on the mound last season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryan Hoeing

The Marlins are sending Hoeing (1-1) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.31 ERA and 29 strikeouts over 35 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty went five scoreless innings without giving up a hit.

Over 18 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 2.31 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .227 to opposing batters.

Hoeing has put together two starts this season where he pitched five or more innings.

He is looking to keep a streak of two games without surrendering an earned run alive.

Bryan Hoeing vs. Braves

He will face a Braves offense that ranks third in the league with 441 total runs scored while batting .271 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .488 slugging percentage (first in MLB action) and has hit a total of 147 home runs (first in the league).

Hoeing has thrown 3 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs on six hits while striking out two against the Braves this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.