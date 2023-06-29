The Texas Rangers, including Travis Jankowski (.500 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 98 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Globe Life Field, Thursday at 2:05 PM ET.

He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his previous appearance against the Tigers.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

  • Jankowski is hitting .291 with seven doubles, a triple and 18 walks.
  • In 22 of 37 games this season (59.5%) Jankowski has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (16.2%).
  • In 37 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Jankowski has had at least one RBI in 21.6% of his games this year (eight of 37), with two or more RBI three times (8.1%).
  • He has scored in 37.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 13.5%.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 19
.277 AVG .304
.404 OBP .400
.340 SLG .411
3 XBH 5
0 HR 0
5 RBI 6
4/9 K/BB 16/9
5 SB 3

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Tigers have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (99 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Tigers will send Olson (1-2) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.74 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • In five games this season, the 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.74, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .213 against him.
