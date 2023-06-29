The Texas Rangers, including Travis Jankowski (.500 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 98 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Globe Life Field, Thursday at 2:05 PM ET.

He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his previous appearance against the Tigers.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Explore More About This Game

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

Jankowski is hitting .291 with seven doubles, a triple and 18 walks.

In 22 of 37 games this season (59.5%) Jankowski has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (16.2%).

In 37 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Jankowski has had at least one RBI in 21.6% of his games this year (eight of 37), with two or more RBI three times (8.1%).

He has scored in 37.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 13.5%.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 19 .277 AVG .304 .404 OBP .400 .340 SLG .411 3 XBH 5 0 HR 0 5 RBI 6 4/9 K/BB 16/9 5 SB 3

