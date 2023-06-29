Tony Finau, the defending champ, is the favorite (+1200) at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic ($8.8M purse), from June 29 - July 2 at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan.

Rocket Mortgage Classic First Round Information

Start Time: 6:45 AM ET

6:45 AM ET Venue: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par/Distance: Par 72/7,370 yards

Rocket Mortgage Classic Best Odds to Win

Tony Finau

Tee Time: 7:40 AM ET

7:40 AM ET Odds to Win: +1200

Finau Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round Travelers Championship 45th -9 14 69-66-66-70 U.S. Open 32nd +3 204 68-69-72-74 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +2 - 72-70

Rickie Fowler

Tee Time: 7:40 AM ET

7:40 AM ET Odds to Win: +1200

Fowler Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round Travelers Championship 13th -16 7 70-65-60-69 U.S. Open 5th -5 196 62-68-70-75 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 9th -2 5 72-68-74-72

Collin Morikawa

Tee Time: 7:29 AM ET

7:29 AM ET Odds to Win: +1600

Morikawa Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round Travelers Championship MC -3 - 74-63 U.S. Open 14th -2 199 71-69-69-69 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC -4 - 71-73-68

Justin Thomas

Tee Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Odds to Win: +1600

Thomas Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round Travelers Championship 9th -17 6 70-64-62-67 U.S. Open MC +14 - 73-81 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +6 - 75-75

Sung-Jae Im

Tee Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Odds to Win: +1800

Im Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round Travelers Championship 29th -12 11 65-67-67-69 U.S. Open MC +6 - 71-75 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 41st +4 11 70-76-67-79

Rocket Mortgage Classic Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Odds to Win Hideki Matsuyama +1800 Max Homa +1800 Keegan Bradley +2800 Cameron Davis +3300 Ludvig Aberg +4000 Byeong-Hun An +5000 Stephan Jaeger +5000 Austin Eckroat +5000 Alex Smalley +5000 Sepp Straka +5000

