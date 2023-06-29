Marcus Semien will lead the charge for the Texas Rangers (49-31) on Thursday, June 29, when they clash with Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (34-45) at Globe Life Field at 2:05 PM ET.

The Rangers are -190 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Tigers (+155). The over/under is 9.5 runs for the contest.

Rangers vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Jon Gray - TEX (6-3, 2.89 ERA) vs Reese Olson - DET (1-2, 4.74 ERA)

Rangers vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Have the urge to put money on the Rangers' matchup versus the Tigers but aren't sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Rangers (-190) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Rangers to take down the Tigers with those odds, and the Rangers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $15.26.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Marcus Semien get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have won 31 out of the 48 games, or 64.6%, in which they've been favored.

The Rangers have gone 11-2 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter (84.6% winning percentage).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers went 5-3 across the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 68 games this year and have walked away with the win 26 times (38.2%) in those games.

This season, the Tigers have been victorious nine times in 24 chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Detroit and its opponents are 6-3-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL West -155 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.