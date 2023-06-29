How to Watch the Rangers vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 29
Reese Olson takes the mound for the Detroit Tigers on Thursday at Globe Life Field against Ezequiel Duran and the Texas Rangers. First pitch is at 2:05 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Time: 2:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers are sixth-best in MLB play with 109 total home runs.
- Texas ranks second in MLB, slugging .459.
- The Rangers have a league-best .273 batting average.
- Texas scores the most runs in baseball (478 total, six per game).
- The Texas Rangers lead the league with a .343 on-base percentage.
- The Rangers strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 16 mark in MLB.
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Texas' pitching staff ranks 25th in the majors.
- Texas has the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
- Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.172).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jon Gray gets the start for the Rangers, his 15th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 2.89 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw five innings against the New York Yankees, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- Gray is trying to collect his eighth quality start of the year in this outing.
- Gray has pitched five or more innings in a game 12 times this year heading into this outing.
- In two of his 14 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/24/2023
|Yankees
|L 1-0
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Luis Severino
|6/25/2023
|Yankees
|L 5-3
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Gerrit Cole
|6/26/2023
|Tigers
|L 7-2
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Matthew Boyd
|6/27/2023
|Tigers
|W 8-3
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Matt Manning
|6/28/2023
|Tigers
|W 10-2
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Joey Wentz
|6/29/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Reese Olson
|6/30/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Ronel Blanco
|7/1/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Hunter Brown
|7/2/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Framber Valdez
|7/3/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Cristian Javier
|7/4/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|-
