Reese Olson takes the mound for the Detroit Tigers on Thursday at Globe Life Field against Ezequiel Duran and the Texas Rangers. First pitch is at 2:05 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

2:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers are sixth-best in MLB play with 109 total home runs.

Texas ranks second in MLB, slugging .459.

The Rangers have a league-best .273 batting average.

Texas scores the most runs in baseball (478 total, six per game).

The Texas Rangers lead the league with a .343 on-base percentage.

The Rangers strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 16 mark in MLB.

The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Texas' pitching staff ranks 25th in the majors.

Texas has the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).

Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.172).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Jon Gray gets the start for the Rangers, his 15th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 2.89 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw five innings against the New York Yankees, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.

Gray is trying to collect his eighth quality start of the year in this outing.

Gray has pitched five or more innings in a game 12 times this year heading into this outing.

In two of his 14 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 6/24/2023 Yankees L 1-0 Away Jon Gray Luis Severino 6/25/2023 Yankees L 5-3 Away Nathan Eovaldi Gerrit Cole 6/26/2023 Tigers L 7-2 Home Andrew Heaney Matthew Boyd 6/27/2023 Tigers W 8-3 Home Martín Pérez Matt Manning 6/28/2023 Tigers W 10-2 Home Dane Dunning Joey Wentz 6/29/2023 Tigers - Home Jon Gray Reese Olson 6/30/2023 Astros - Home Nathan Eovaldi Ronel Blanco 7/1/2023 Astros - Home Andrew Heaney Hunter Brown 7/2/2023 Astros - Home Martín Pérez Framber Valdez 7/3/2023 Astros - Home Dane Dunning Cristian Javier 7/4/2023 Red Sox - Away Jon Gray -

