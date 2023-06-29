The Texas Rangers, including Josh Smith (.222 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Globe Life Field, Thursday at 2:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Tigers.

Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Josh Smith At The Plate

Smith is hitting .208 with four doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.

Smith has recorded a hit in 17 of 42 games this season (40.5%), including three multi-hit games (7.1%).

He has hit a home run in 7.1% of his games in 2023 (three of 42), and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

In five games this year, Smith has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 33.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (9.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 20 .167 AVG .237 .327 OBP .366 .262 SLG .390 2 XBH 5 1 HR 2 2 RBI 4 16/7 K/BB 19/7 0 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings