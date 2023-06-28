The Texas Rangers and Detroit Tigers will play on Wednesday at Globe Life Field, at 8:05 PM ET, with Adolis Garcia and Javier Baez among those expected to produce at the plate.

Oddsmakers list the Rangers as -225 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Tigers +180 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the matchup is listed at 9.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rangers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -225 +180 9.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Rangers and their opponents are 3-5-2 in their last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have been favored on the moneyline 47 total times this season. They've finished 30-17 in those games.

Texas has gone 7-1 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter (87.5% winning percentage).

The Rangers have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this game.

Texas has had an over/under set by bookmakers 78 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 41 of those games (41-31-6).

The Rangers have covered 80% of their games this season, going 8-2-0 ATS.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 25-14 23-17 21-9 27-21 34-21 14-9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.