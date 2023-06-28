Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (52-27) will be looking for a series sweep when they face off against the Minnesota Twins (40-41) at Truist Park on Wednesday, June 28. First pitch is scheduled for 12:20 PM ET.

The favored Braves have -160 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Twins, who are listed at +135. A 10-run over/under is set in the game.

Braves vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Kolby Allard - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Kenta Maeda - MIN (1-4, 6.86 ERA)

Braves vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to bet on the Braves and Twins matchup but want some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Braves (-160) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $16.25 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like player props (will Ronald Acuña Jr. get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Braves vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won 45, or 66.2%, of the 68 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Braves have gone 27-9 (winning 75% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

Atlanta has a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves have an 8-1 record over the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Twins have won in nine, or 31%, of the 29 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Twins have come away with a win three times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Twins have been underdogs twice and lost both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +375 1st 1st

