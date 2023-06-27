Travis Jankowski Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Tigers - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Travis Jankowski returns to action for the Texas Rangers against Matt Manning and the Detroit TigersJune 27 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on June 21 against the White Sox) he went 0-for-2.
Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Travis Jankowski At The Plate
- Jankowski is hitting .291 with seven doubles, a triple and 16 walks.
- In 61.1% of his games this season (22 of 36), Jankowski has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (16.7%) he recorded at least two.
- He has not hit a home run in his 36 games this season.
- In 22.2% of his games this year, Jankowski has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (8.3%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- In 38.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (13.9%).
Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|19
|.277
|AVG
|.304
|.382
|OBP
|.400
|.340
|SLG
|.411
|3
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|6
|4/7
|K/BB
|16/9
|5
|SB
|3
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.36 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (94 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers will send Manning (1-1) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
- His last time out came on Tuesday, April 11 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
