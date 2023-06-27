Marcus Semien will lead the charge for the Texas Rangers (47-31) on Tuesday, June 27, when they clash with Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (34-43) at Globe Life Field at 8:05 PM ET.

The Rangers are favored in this one, at -190, while the underdog Tigers have +155 odds to upset. The over/under is 9.5 runs for the game.

Rangers vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Martin Perez - TEX (7-3, 4.38 ERA) vs Matt Manning - DET (1-1, 4.63 ERA)

Rangers vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have won 29 out of the 46 games, or 63%, in which they've been favored.

The Rangers have gone 9-2 (winning 81.8% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Texas, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.

The Rangers played as the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Tigers have come away with 26 wins in the 66 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win nine times in 23 chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or longer on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Rangers vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Josh Jung 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+140) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Marcus Semien 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+130) Corey Seager 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+130) Leody Taveras - 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+220)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL West -165 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.