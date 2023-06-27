Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Twins - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves face the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Joe Ryan) at 7:20 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Twins.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna is batting .245 with seven doubles, 16 home runs and 27 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 103rd in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.
- Ozuna enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .286 with three homers.
- In 40 of 62 games this season (64.5%) Ozuna has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (19.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 24.2% of his games in 2023 (15 of 62), and 6.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Ozuna has picked up an RBI in 37.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 16.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 27 of 62 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|28
|.248
|AVG
|.242
|.319
|OBP
|.342
|.479
|SLG
|.515
|12
|XBH
|11
|8
|HR
|8
|19
|RBI
|18
|31/13
|K/BB
|21/14
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 79 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Ryan (8-4) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 2.98 ERA in 93 2/3 innings pitched, with 100 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Thursday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty tossed nine scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (2.98), second in WHIP (.907), and 20th in K/9 (9.6).
