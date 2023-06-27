The Atlanta Braves will send a hot-hitting Matt Olson to the plate against the Minnesota Twins and Royce Lewis, who has been on a tear as of late, when the teams take the field on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 141 total home runs, averaging 1.8 per game.

Atlanta is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .485 slugging percentage.

The Braves' .271 batting average leads the majors.

Atlanta is the third-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.5 runs per game (432 total).

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with a .341 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 8.2 times per game to rank 11th in the majors.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.7 K/9, the second-best in the majors.

Atlanta has a 3.83 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves have the 16th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.282).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves are sending Bryce Elder (5-1) to the mound to make his 16th start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.40 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the righty tossed seven scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while surrendering three hits.

Elder is trying to build on a second-game quality start streak in this outing.

Elder will look to extend a 16-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging six innings per outing).

He has had five appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 6/22/2023 Phillies W 5-1 Away Bryce Elder Aaron Nola 6/23/2023 Reds L 11-10 Away AJ Smith-Shawver Luke Weaver 6/24/2023 Reds W 7-6 Away Jared Shuster Graham Ashcraft 6/25/2023 Reds W 7-6 Away Charlie Morton Levi Stoudt 6/26/2023 Twins W 4-1 Home Spencer Strider Sonny Gray 6/27/2023 Twins - Home Bryce Elder Joe Ryan 6/28/2023 Twins - Home Mike Soroka Kenta Maeda 6/30/2023 Marlins - Home Jared Shuster Bryan Hoeing 7/1/2023 Marlins - Home Charlie Morton Eury Pérez 7/2/2023 Marlins - Home Spencer Strider Sandy Alcantara 7/3/2023 Guardians - Away Bryce Elder Logan Allen

