Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Tigers - June 26
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Nate Lowe (.371 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Boyd. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Yankees.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe leads Texas with an OBP of .366 this season while batting .273 with 43 walks and 50 runs scored.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 49th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 22nd and he is 84th in slugging.
- In 76.3% of his 76 games this season, Lowe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in eight games this year (10.5%), homering in 2.3% of his chances at the plate.
- In 31 games this season (40.8%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (10.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 38 times this year (50.0%), including 10 games with multiple runs (13.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|40
|.286
|AVG
|.263
|.373
|OBP
|.360
|.486
|SLG
|.375
|16
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|2
|24
|RBI
|17
|36/19
|K/BB
|39/24
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.39 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (92 total, 1.2 per game).
- Boyd gets the start for the Tigers, his 15th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 5.63 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, the left-hander threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 5.63, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .253 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.