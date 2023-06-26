Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Twins - June 26
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Matt Olson (batting .293 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk) against the Reds.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson is hitting .236 with 13 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 50 walks.
- He ranks 117th in batting average, 41st in on base percentage, and ninth in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB.
- Olson has reached base via a hit in 49 games this season (of 77 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.
- Looking at the 77 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 22 of them (28.6%), and in 7.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Olson has picked up an RBI in 34 games this season (44.2%), with two or more RBI in 16 of them (20.8%).
- He has scored in 54.5% of his games this year (42 of 77), with two or more runs 16 times (20.8%).
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|38
|.238
|AVG
|.235
|.351
|OBP
|.349
|.537
|SLG
|.544
|20
|XBH
|19
|12
|HR
|13
|29
|RBI
|31
|45/25
|K/BB
|53/25
|1
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.64).
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 77 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Gray gets the start for the Twins, his 16th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.44 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 2.44 ERA ranks fourth, 1.284 WHIP ranks 45th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 25th.
