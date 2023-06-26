Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Tigers - June 26
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Leody Taveras (.282 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Matthew Boyd and the Detroit Tigers at Globe Life Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) against the Yankees.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Leody Taveras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras has 12 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 18 walks while batting .298.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 10th, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 42nd in the league in slugging.
- Taveras has picked up a hit in 40 of 63 games this year, with multiple hits 19 times.
- In seven games this year, he has homered (11.1%, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Taveras has an RBI in 18 of 63 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 44.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 12.7%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|37
|.283
|AVG
|.308
|.333
|OBP
|.363
|.478
|SLG
|.474
|8
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|18
|21/6
|K/BB
|27/12
|4
|SB
|4
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.39 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (92 total, 1.2 per game).
- Boyd makes the start for the Tigers, his 15th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 5.63 ERA and 71 strikeouts through 70 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.63, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .253 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.