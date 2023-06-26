The Texas Rangers, including Ezequiel Duran (batting .351 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, a home run, a walk and two RBI), battle starting pitcher Matthew Boyd and the Detroit Tigers at Globe Life Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Yankees.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Monday, June 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field

Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran is hitting .312 with 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and nine walks.

In 63.8% of his 58 games this season, Duran has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 58 games he has played this year, he's went deep in nine of them (15.5%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Duran has an RBI in 18 of 58 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 25 games this year (43.1%), including multiple runs in five games.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 27 .372 AVG .257 .422 OBP .291 .628 SLG .429 12 XBH 11 6 HR 3 18 RBI 12 20/8 K/BB 31/1 1 SB 3

Tigers Pitching Rankings