How to Watch the Rangers vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 25
Gerrit Cole gets the nod for the New York Yankees on Sunday at Yankee Stadium against Nate Lowe and the Texas Rangers. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET in this final game of a three-game series.
Rangers vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers rank eighth in Major League Baseball with 101 home runs.
- Texas ranks third in the majors with a .453 team slugging percentage.
- No team has a better batting average than the .271 AVG the Rangers have posted this season.
- No team has scored more than the 455 runs Texas has this season.
- The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .340 this season, which ranks second in the league.
- The Rangers rank 14th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.7 whiffs per contest.
- Texas has an 8.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in the majors.
- Texas has the fifth-best ERA (3.75) in the majors this season.
- The Rangers have a combined 1.179 WHIP as a pitching staff, which is the best in baseball this season.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rangers will hand the ball to Nathan Eovaldi (9-3) for his 16th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up four earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.
- He has started 15 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in nine of them.
- Eovaldi has pitched five or more innings in 15 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/19/2023
|White Sox
|W 5-2
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Tanner Banks
|6/20/2023
|White Sox
|L 7-6
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Dylan Cease
|6/21/2023
|White Sox
|W 6-3
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Michael Kopech
|6/23/2023
|Yankees
|W 4-2
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Clarke Schmidt
|6/24/2023
|Yankees
|L 1-0
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Luis Severino
|6/25/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Gerrit Cole
|6/26/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Matthew Boyd
|6/27/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Matthew Boyd
|6/28/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Joey Wentz
|6/29/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Reese Olson
|6/30/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Ronel Blanco
