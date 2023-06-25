After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Mitch Garver and the Texas Rangers take on the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Gerrit Cole) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Mitch Garver At The Plate

  • Garver is batting .254 with four doubles, three home runs and seven walks.
  • Garver has had a hit in 12 of 19 games this season (63.2%), including multiple hits five times (26.3%).
  • In 19 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
  • Garver has driven in a run in eight games this year (42.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In eight games this year (42.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 6
.298 AVG .150
.353 OBP .261
.574 SLG .150
7 XBH 0
3 HR 0
11 RBI 2
16/4 K/BB 7/3
0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
  • The Yankees have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.66).
  • The Yankees rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (85 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Cole (8-1) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 17th start of the season. He has a 2.64 ERA in 99 2/3 innings pitched, with 106 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander went 7 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 2.64 ERA ranks seventh, 1.081 WHIP ranks 16th, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 20th.
