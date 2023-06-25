The Texas Rangers and Marcus Semien (.341 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5) in his last game against the Yankees.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.450) thanks to 34 extra-base hits.

He ranks 40th in batting average, 64th in on base percentage, and 64th in slugging among the qualifying batters in baseball.

In 77.6% of his games this season (59 of 76), Semien has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (31.6%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 13.2% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 46.1% of his games this year, Semien has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 45 games this season (59.2%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 39 .266 AVG .286 .324 OBP .351 .422 SLG .476 17 XBH 17 3 HR 7 21 RBI 33 22/14 K/BB 30/17 3 SB 4

Yankees Pitching Rankings