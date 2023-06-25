Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Yankees - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Jonah Heim and his .575 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Yankees.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim is batting .282 with 18 doubles, 10 home runs and 18 walks.
- He ranks 31st in batting average, 68th in on base percentage, and 42nd in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Heim has picked up a hit in 48 of 66 games this season, with multiple hits 20 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 10 games this year (15.2%), leaving the park in 3.7% of his plate appearances.
- Heim has picked up an RBI in 30 games this season (45.5%), with two or more RBI in 13 of those games (19.7%).
- He has scored a run in 28 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|34
|.274
|AVG
|.290
|.325
|OBP
|.340
|.556
|SLG
|.405
|17
|XBH
|11
|8
|HR
|2
|29
|RBI
|25
|26/8
|K/BB
|23/10
|0
|SB
|2
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Yankees have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.66).
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (85 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cole gets the start for the Yankees, his 17th of the season. He is 8-1 with a 2.64 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty threw 7 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.64), 16th in WHIP (1.081), and 20th in K/9 (9.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
