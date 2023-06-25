Andrey Rublev enters Wimbledon after coming up just short at Terra Wortmann Open, dropping the final to Alexander Bublik. Rublev's first opponent is Max Purcell (in the round of 128). Rublev is +6600 to win at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.

Rublev at 2023 Wimbledon

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: June 25 - July 16

June 25 - July 16 Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Rublev's Next Match

Rublev will face Purcell in the round of 128 of Wimbledon on Monday, July 3 at 6:00 AM ET.

Rublev is currently listed at -1200 to win his next contest versus Purcell. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Andrey Rublev Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +3300

Wimbledon odds to win: +6600

Rublev Stats

In his last match, Rublev came up short 3-6, 6-3, 3-6 versus Bublik in the finals of Terra Wortmann Open.

Rublev is 53-24 over the past 12 months, with two tournament titles.

Rublev is 4-1 on grass over the past 12 months.

Rublev has played 25.1 games per match in his 77 matches over the past year across all court surfaces.

Rublev, over the past 12 months, has played five matches on grass, and 25.4 games per match.

Rublev has won 25.1% of his return games and 83.1% of his service games over the past year.

On grass over the past 12 months, Rublev has been victorious in 82.5% of his service games and 28.1% of his return games.

