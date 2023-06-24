Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Reds - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 3-for-5 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Graham Ashcraft) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 3-for-5 against the Reds.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -182)
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna has 100 hits and an OBP of .403 to go with a slugging percentage of .563. All three of those stats rank first among Atlanta hitters this season.
- Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is fifth in the league in slugging.
- Acuna will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .348 with one homer in his last outings.
- In 77.3% of his 75 games this season, Acuna has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 30 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 75 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 16 of them (21.3%), and in 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 41.3% of his games this season, Acuna has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (12.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 45 of 75 games this season, he has scored, and 18 of those games included multiple runs.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|35
|.303
|AVG
|.356
|.384
|OBP
|.423
|.458
|SLG
|.671
|17
|XBH
|21
|3
|HR
|13
|18
|RBI
|29
|25/21
|K/BB
|20/16
|16
|SB
|17
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.93).
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 102 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- The Reds are sending Ashcraft (3-5) to the mound to make his 14th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 6.78 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, June 8, the righty tossed 2 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.78, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .288 batting average against him.
