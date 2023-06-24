The Texas Rangers (47-28) take the field against the New York Yankees (41-35) on Saturday at Yankee Stadium, at 4:05 PM ET.

The Rangers will look to Jon Gray (6-2) versus the Yankees and Luis Severino (0-2).

Rangers vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

4:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gray - TEX (6-2, 2.96 ERA) vs Severino - NYY (0-2, 6.30 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jon Gray

Gray (6-2) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 2 1/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up six earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 31-year-old has pitched in 13 games this season with an ERA of 2.96, a 2.83 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.039.

He has earned a quality start seven times in 13 starts this season.

Gray has made 11 starts of five or more innings in 13 chances this season, and averages 5.8 frames when he pitches.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 13 chances this season.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Severino

The Yankees are sending Severino (0-2) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.30 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 30 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander threw five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Over six games this season, the 29-year-old has a 6.30 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .279 to his opponents.

Severino is looking to pick up his second quality start of the season in this matchup.

Severino enters this game with three outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

So far during the 2023 campaign he has surrendered at least one earned run in each of his appearances.

