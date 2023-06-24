Mitch Garver Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Yankees - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mitch Garver -- 2-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the New York Yankees, with Luis Severino on the hill, on June 24 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Yankees.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver has four doubles, three home runs and six walks while batting .266.
- Garver has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 18 games this season, with at least two hits in 27.8% of them.
- He has homered in two of 18 games played this season, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
- In eight games this year, Garver has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in eight of 18 games (44.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|5
|.298
|AVG
|.176
|.353
|OBP
|.263
|.574
|SLG
|.176
|7
|XBH
|0
|3
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|2
|16/4
|K/BB
|7/2
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Yankees have a 3.71 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 85 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- Severino (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 6.30 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 29-year-old has put together a 6.30 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .279 to opposing hitters.
