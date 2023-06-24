Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Yankees - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Ezequiel Duran (.583 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Severino. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Yankees.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Yankees Player Props
|How to Watch Rangers vs Yankees
|Rangers vs Yankees Odds
|Rangers vs Yankees Prediction
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran is batting .314 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and nine walks.
- Duran has recorded a hit in 36 of 56 games this season (64.3%), including 18 multi-hit games (32.1%).
- He has gone deep in 16.1% of his games in 2023 (nine of 56), and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 32.1% of his games this year, Duran has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (17.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 42.9% of his games this season (24 of 56), with two or more runs five times (8.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|25
|.372
|AVG
|.258
|.422
|OBP
|.294
|.628
|SLG
|.423
|12
|XBH
|9
|6
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|12
|20/8
|K/BB
|30/1
|1
|SB
|3
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Yankees have a 3.71 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (85 total, 1.1 per game).
- Severino (0-2 with a 6.30 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his seventh of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 6.30 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .279 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.