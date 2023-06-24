Saturday's game features the St. Louis Cardinals (31-44) and the Chicago Cubs (36-38) clashing at London Stadium in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Cardinals according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET on June 24.

The probable starters are Justin Steele (7-2) for the Cubs and Adam Wainwright (3-1) for the Cardinals.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: London Stadium in London, United Kingdom

London Stadium in London, United Kingdom How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cardinals 6, Cubs 5.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 14 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the favorite eight times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

The Cubs have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Cubs have been favorites in 36 games this season and won 21 (58.3%) of those contests.

Chicago has entered 16 games this season favored by -140 or more and is 9-7 in those contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 58.3% chance to win.

Chicago has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 338 (4.6 per game).

The Cubs have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).

Cardinals Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 2-1.

When it comes to the over/under, St. Louis and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cardinals' past 10 games.

The Cardinals have been victorious in 12, or 44.4%, of the 27 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

St. Louis has a win-loss record of 3-7 when favored by +115 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for St. Louis is the No. 11 offense in MLB, scoring 4.6 runs per game (346 total runs).

The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.41 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup June 17 Orioles W 3-2 Justin Steele vs Kyle Gibson June 18 Orioles L 6-3 Jameson Taillon vs Dean Kremer June 19 @ Pirates W 8-0 Drew Smyly vs Osvaldo Bido June 20 @ Pirates W 4-0 Marcus Stroman vs Johan Oviedo June 21 @ Pirates W 8-3 Kyle Hendricks vs Rich Hill June 24 @ Cardinals - Justin Steele vs Adam Wainwright June 25 @ Cardinals - Marcus Stroman vs Jack Flaherty June 27 Phillies - Jameson Taillon vs Ranger Suárez June 28 Phillies - Drew Smyly vs Aaron Nola June 29 Phillies - Kyle Hendricks vs Taijuan Walker June 30 Guardians - Justin Steele vs Tanner Bibee

Cardinals Schedule