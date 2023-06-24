Braves vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 24
Saturday's contest features the Atlanta Braves (48-27) and the Cincinnati Reds (41-35) matching up at Great American Ball Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Braves according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on June 24.
The probable pitchers are Jared Shuster (4-2) for the Braves and Graham Ashcraft (3-5) for the Reds.
Braves vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Braves 6, Reds 5.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Under 12.5 runs
Braves Performance Insights
- In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 7-2.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Braves have a record of 3-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- This season, the Braves have been favored 64 times and won 41, or 64.1%, of those games.
- Atlanta has entered 52 games this season favored by -135 or more and is 37-15 in those contests.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Braves.
- Atlanta has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 414.
- The Braves have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 17
|Rockies
|W 10-2
|Bryce Elder vs Connor Seabold
|June 18
|Rockies
|W 14-6
|Charlie Morton vs Chase Anderson
|June 20
|@ Phillies
|W 4-2
|Spencer Strider vs Ranger Suárez
|June 22
|@ Phillies
|W 5-1
|Bryce Elder vs Aaron Nola
|June 23
|@ Reds
|L 11-10
|AJ Smith-Shawver vs Luke Weaver
|June 24
|@ Reds
|-
|Jared Shuster vs Graham Ashcraft
|June 25
|@ Reds
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Ben Lively
|June 26
|Twins
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Sonny Gray
|June 27
|Twins
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Joe Ryan
|June 28
|Twins
|-
|AJ Smith-Shawver vs Kenta Maeda
|June 30
|Marlins
|-
|Jared Shuster vs Bryan Hoeing
