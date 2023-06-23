Travis Jankowski Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Yankees - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Travis Jankowski (.457 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the White Sox.
Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Travis Jankowski At The Plate
- Jankowski is hitting .291 with seven doubles, a triple and 16 walks.
- Jankowski has picked up a hit in 61.1% of his 36 games this season, with at least two hits in 16.7% of them.
- In 36 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- In 22.2% of his games this year, Jankowski has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (8.3%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored in 14 games this year (38.9%), including five multi-run games (13.9%).
Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|19
|.277
|AVG
|.304
|.382
|OBP
|.400
|.340
|SLG
|.411
|3
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|6
|4/7
|K/BB
|16/9
|5
|SB
|3
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.74).
- The Yankees rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (84 total, 1.1 per game).
- Schmidt (2-6) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 16th start of the season. He has a 4.65 ERA in 71 2/3 innings pitched, with 73 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.65, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents have a .281 batting average against him.
