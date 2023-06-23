Rangers vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 23
Friday's game features the Texas Rangers (46-28) and the New York Yankees (41-34) clashing at Yankee Stadium in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Rangers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on June 23.
The Rangers will give the nod to Dane Dunning (6-1, 2.92 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Yankees will turn to Clarke Schmidt (2-6, 4.65 ERA).
Rangers vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers vs. Yankees Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Yankees 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Yankees
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Rangers Performance Insights
- The Rangers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.
- The Rangers have been favorites in 43 games this season and won 28 (65.1%) of those contests.
- Texas has entered 43 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 28-15 in those contests.
- The Rangers have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Texas leads MLB with 451 runs scored this season.
- The Rangers' 3.81 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 17
|Blue Jays
|W 4-2
|Dane Dunning vs Trevor Richards
|June 18
|Blue Jays
|W 11-7
|Jon Gray vs Chris Bassitt
|June 19
|@ White Sox
|W 5-2
|Andrew Heaney vs Tanner Banks
|June 20
|@ White Sox
|L 7-6
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Dylan Cease
|June 21
|@ White Sox
|W 6-3
|Martín Pérez vs Michael Kopech
|June 23
|@ Yankees
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Clarke Schmidt
|June 24
|@ Yankees
|-
|Jon Gray vs Luis Severino
|June 25
|@ Yankees
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Gerrit Cole
|June 26
|Tigers
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Matthew Boyd
|June 27
|Tigers
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Matthew Boyd
|June 28
|Tigers
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Joey Wentz
