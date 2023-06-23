The Texas Rangers (46-28) and New York Yankees (41-34) square off on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, opening a three-game series at Yankee Stadium.

The Rangers will give the ball to Dane Dunning (6-1, 2.92 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Yankees will turn to Clarke Schmidt (2-6, 4.65 ERA).

Rangers vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Friday, June 23, 2023
  • Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • TV: YES
  • Location: The Bronx, New York
  • Venue: Yankee Stadium
  • Probable Pitchers: Dunning - TEX (6-1, 2.92 ERA) vs Schmidt - NYY (2-6, 4.65 ERA)

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dane Dunning

  • The Rangers' Dunning (6-1) will make his ninth start of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.
  • The 28-year-old has pitched to a 2.92 ERA this season with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.6 walks per nine across 16 games.
  • He has earned a quality start three times in eight starts this season.
  • Dunning has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.
  • He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.

Dane Dunning vs. Yankees

  • The Yankees are batting .229 this season, 26th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .411 (13th in the league) with 111 home runs.
  • The Yankees have gone 3-for-12 with two doubles and two RBI in 3 1/3 innings this season against the right-hander.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clarke Schmidt

  • Schmidt gets the start for the Yankees, his 16th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.65 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last time out came on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put together a 4.65 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings over 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .281 to opposing hitters.
  • Schmidt is trying to record his third quality start of the season in this outing.
  • Schmidt heads into the matchup with eight outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.
  • He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 15 appearances this season.

Clarke Schmidt vs. Rangers

  • The opposing Rangers offense has the third-ranked slugging percentage (.456) and ranks seventh in home runs hit (100) in all of MLB. They have a collective .272 batting average, and are first in the league with 705 total hits and first in MLB action scoring 451 runs.
  • In five innings over one appearance against the Rangers this season, Schmidt has a 9 ERA and a 2.2 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .400.

