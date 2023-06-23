The Atlanta Braves and Marcell Ozuna, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI last time in action, battle Luke Weaver and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Phillies.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +185) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna is hitting .241 with seven doubles, 14 home runs and 25 walks.

He ranks 107th in batting average, 88th in on base percentage, and 35th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.

Ozuna has gotten a hit in 36 of 58 games this year (62.1%), including 11 multi-hit games (19.0%).

Looking at the 58 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 13 of them (22.4%), and in 6.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 20 games this year (34.5%), Ozuna has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (13.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 25 games this season (43.1%), including four multi-run games (6.9%).

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 25 .248 AVG .233 .321 OBP .333 .462 SLG .512 11 XBH 10 7 HR 7 18 RBI 14 30/13 K/BB 18/12 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings